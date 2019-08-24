As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, M Holdings Securities Increased Position by $1.19 Million; First Merchants (FRME) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 130,996 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME)

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 83.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 20,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 44,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 24,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prns Inc invested 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 104,849 are held by Hayek Kallen Inv Management. Assets Investment Ltd invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Roffman Miller Associates Pa owns 264,986 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 24,868 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. 9,346 are held by Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability. Hallmark Capital Mngmt reported 2.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 130,565 were accumulated by Rothschild Il. C M Bidwell Limited reported 8,360 shares stake. Country Club Tru Na owns 26,094 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 86,584 shares. Security National Trust reported 70,590 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr stated it has 9,134 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Stillwater Invest Limited Liability Com holds 1.2% or 49,687 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,799 shares to 5,783 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 43,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,742 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 6,023 shares to 55,112 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 104,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James And has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 61,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1.04M shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability has 1,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 15,132 shares. 412,311 were accumulated by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,877 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). 40,869 are owned by Bowling Port Ltd Liability Corp. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 33,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 3,953 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 7,304 shares. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 14,462 shares.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Record 2018 Earnings Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QCRH or FRME: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Merchants announces company-wide raise, bonuses – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2018. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Corporation Announces 5.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2019 Earnings Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.17M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12,993 activity. The insider Lehman Gary bought 43 shares worth $1,663.