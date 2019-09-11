As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Upped by $436,600 Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $3.38 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 287,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85M, down from 315,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 202,070 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 194,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 13.10 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Capital Invs Ltd Com stated it has 21,200 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Sarasin & Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 526,854 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,869 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.67% or 120,136 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com owns 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 94,849 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited accumulated 46,550 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt reported 32,894 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc holds 552 shares. Bbr Lc reported 88,160 shares stake. Field Main Bank & Trust holds 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,750 shares. Sol Capital Mgmt invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,042 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 8,592 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 28,607 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,660 shares to 58,449 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 164,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 91,016 shares stake. California-based Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.54% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pggm has 3.69 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 124,456 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Benin Management accumulated 7,432 shares. Ally Financial holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 90,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.23M shares. Wade G W & Incorporated stated it has 48,531 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs holds 0.14% or 4,669 shares. Hilltop Inc stated it has 1.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 0.7% stake. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wisconsin-based Johnson Fin Gp Inc has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).