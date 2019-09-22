As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Holder David R Rahn & Associates Has Trimmed by $678,870 Its Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Lowered Stake by $1.35 Million as Valuation Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 11,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 44,645 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 56,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.41 million shares traded or 78.05% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 93.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 19,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 21,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.82. About 3.04M shares traded or 62.55% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 611 shares to 15,175 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 3,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,068 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 83.53 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 52,819 shares. Pacific Glob Management Communications holds 14,488 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Thompson Investment Incorporated holds 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 3,220 shares. Pension reported 0.06% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 35,352 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 680,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 26,665 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 559,073 shares. Tcw Gru holds 0.01% or 12,865 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De invested in 20,155 shares. Blackstone Gp Inc stated it has 35,604 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 140,681 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has 0.58% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

More recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.