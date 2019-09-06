As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Crow Point Partners Has Raised Its Stake by $2.89 Million; Holder Aspiriant Has Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 35,621 shares to 45,509 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,392 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Selling Puts on Cisco Systems is a Great Way to Generate Income – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd has invested 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 7,018 were reported by Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company. 750,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Liability. Steinberg Asset owns 37,991 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 86,758 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. 68,727 were reported by Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 39,007 were reported by North Star Inv Mngmt Corp. 248,600 are held by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Invest Incorporated accumulated 527,956 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Destination Wealth holds 21,224 shares. Sequoia Financial Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Investors Limited Liability owns 15,830 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com has 0.66% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birch Hill Inv Lc has 19,709 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,317 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,731 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com reported 201,786 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 50,000 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Capital Mngmt has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hillsdale Investment holds 55 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd holds 2.63% or 178,373 shares in its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 275,446 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. 617,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Com. Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 128,158 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 9,033 shares to 7,160 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.