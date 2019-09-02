As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Community Bank Of Raymore Upped by $1.77 Million Its Holding; Windward Capital Management Company Has Lifted Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by $578,708

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.93% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.45% or 51.42M shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 13,645 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Stanley stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc reported 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gladius Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 36,768 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has 837,531 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated holds 102,581 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 132,350 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 51,781 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 70,863 are owned by D L Carlson Inv Grp. Finemark Bank And Tru reported 0.78% stake. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.59% or 14.00 million shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management owns 1.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 69,707 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Company holds 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 57,038 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.