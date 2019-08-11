As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Barometer Capital Management Decreased Stake by $16.66 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fosun International LTD Trimmed Stake by $556,765

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 287,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 106,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 393,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 6,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Names Solomon as Next in Line to Replace CEO Blankfein; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Matsui Says Japan’s Trade Account Has Been Booming (Video); 10/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: INCREASED CORPORATE DERIVATIVE MANDATE IN FICC

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 67,600 shares to 113,100 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

