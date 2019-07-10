As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Upped Its Stake by $316,004; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake Lifted by Aristeia Capital Llc

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.27. About 497,679 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 69,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 15.95M shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Lc owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 5,535 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 15,258 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 13,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 84,506 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 7,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Pier Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Korea Investment holds 14,200 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited reported 1,761 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De reported 754,650 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 78,167 shares. Adi Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.73% or 3,000 shares. 1,800 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61M shares, valued at $786.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.19M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Lc has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Farmers Trust invested in 0.43% or 25,790 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 533,930 shares stake. Inr Advisory Ser Llc holds 73 shares. Century has 0.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Valmark Advisers Incorporated holds 12,180 shares. 3.84 million are held by London Com Of Virginia. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.78% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12.16M shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.69% or 67,400 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited reported 10,700 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 234,639 shares. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 314,819 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen Lawrence B reported 2.73% stake. Moreover, Factory Mutual has 1.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

