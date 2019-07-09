As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake; Bvf Cut Stake in Xencor (XNCR) by $17.78 Million as Shares Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 221,171 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25 million, up from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 11.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 185,229 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 10,629 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication invested in 21,278 shares. 4,404 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 95,160 shares. Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.17% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 7.50 million shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has 0.07% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 16,289 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Proshare Limited Co holds 0% or 24,201 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0% or 19,537 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Inc owns 8,484 shares. Birchview Ltd Partnership owns 12,300 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 50,229 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs stated it has 297,878 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 202,173 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Hodges Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 42,639 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 12,174 shares. 52.92M were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 5,305 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Company holds 147,912 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Cincinnati holds 486,700 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 0.53% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Family Firm has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Illinois-based Cibc Bankshares Usa has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Main Street Rech Ltd Company stated it has 253,218 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

