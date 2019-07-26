As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Old Republic International Cut by $11.88 Million Its Holding; As Mbia (MBI) Valuation Declined, Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Mbia (MBI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 119,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.41 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.01 billion, down from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Mbia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 357,708 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,000 shares to 461,200 shares, valued at $56.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 204,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh accumulated 573,897 shares or 0.38% of the stock. City Commerce stated it has 81,440 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 1.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Davis R M Incorporated invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 60,760 shares. 14.82M are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2.01M shares. Guyasuta Advsr Inc owns 44,674 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Nomura reported 381,220 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Mngmt has 0.89% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29,052 shares. Madison Inc holds 776,154 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,500 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

