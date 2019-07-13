As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Raised Position; Noble Energy (NBL) Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $8.84 Million as Market Value Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 206.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 368,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 178,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 4.77 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 31.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY ELECTS BARBARA J. DUGANIER TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED FIRM CAPACITY FOR 100 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY (MBBL/D) FOR A 10-YEAR PERIOD BEGINNING AT PIPELINE START-UP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.18% or 345,071 shares. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Co invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Cypress Group Inc has 1.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 97,524 shares. Perritt Inc holds 0.12% or 5,592 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 5,746 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% or 53,134 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Services reported 203,950 shares. Patten Grp holds 0.43% or 16,894 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Communications Ma accumulated 4,378 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rnc Capital Lc invested in 726,677 shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,163 shares. 170,987 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 91,569 shares. Verus Fincl Prtn reported 6,594 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 333,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 1,249 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 160,886 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 227,193 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,678 were accumulated by Fdx Advisors. Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 51,781 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14.69M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management invested in 26,500 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 12.98 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 600 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 131,046 shares. 8,821 are held by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. Brown Advisory reported 42,815 shares stake.

