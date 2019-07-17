As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Hanson Mcclain Lifted Holding; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Holder Tyvor Capital Upped Stake by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 120,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 343,515 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, up from 223,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.78M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch FY18 Openings Include 11 in U.S., 10 International; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $23.00/Share From $22.00 by BMO Capital; 23/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary D; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Surges as Shares Fall; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Gross Profit Rate Up Slightly; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Ended FY With $424.4M Inventory, Up 6%; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Host Investor Day on April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Changes in Forex Boosting FY18 Net Sales by About $50M; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 64,200 shares to 95,800 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,338 shares to 195,095 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,768 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).