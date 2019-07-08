As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Lifted by $311,992 Its Position; Guggenheim Capital Has Boosted Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $6.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,597 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 11.78 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 32,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.36M, up from 151,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 4,178 were reported by Davidson Investment Advsrs. Capstone Inv Llc invested in 53,134 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2.84 million shares. One Capital Management Lc reported 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birinyi Assocs Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 29,047 shares. Trustco Savings Bank N Y reported 1.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First National Tru invested in 236,686 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp invested 0.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 46,200 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 53,900 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 36,160 shares. 80,622 were accumulated by Oarsman Cap. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,171 shares to 208,853 shares, valued at $59.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 11,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,207 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 71,472 shares to 712,272 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,544 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl has invested 2.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roosevelt Grp Inc accumulated 108,553 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 59,600 shares. Gideon Capital Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,609 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 9,306 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0.04% or 1,987 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 107,763 are owned by Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. Private Trust Co Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,128 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,359 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Markston Int Limited Liability Company reported 50,478 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 74,502 shares. Verus Prtnrs reported 1,060 shares stake. Lvm Limited Mi stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Putnam Ltd Company holds 1.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.90 million shares.