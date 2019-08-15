As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Lowered Stake; Dover (DOV) Shares Declined While Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Its Position by $456,444

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 955,985 shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 341,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 28,153 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 369,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,990 were reported by Cookson Peirce & Company Incorporated. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.91% or 272,551 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability reported 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 204,324 are held by Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd. Narwhal invested in 87,503 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 241,567 shares. Connors Investor Svcs has invested 1.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Co holds 1.36% or 35,092 shares. Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 34,402 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 170,128 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Capital Int Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,500 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 7,608 shares. Hemenway Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 43,500 shares to 48,433 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dover Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.