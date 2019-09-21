As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $2.71 Million; Oracle Investment Management Has Lifted Its Dermira (DERM) Position by $3.53 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 538,652 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 05/03/2018 – #2 — Watch out below: Dermira axes acne drug after a catastrophic PhIII failure $DERM; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) APPROVES LABEL CHANGE FOR UCB’S CIMZIA®; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – IF APPROVED BY U.S. FDA, LAUNCH GLYCOPYRRONIUM TOSYLATE FOR TREATMENT OF AXILLARY HYPERHIDROSIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 47,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 480,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, down from 528,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 967,198 shares stake. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 19,891 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Hightower Ltd Liability invested in 12,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 82,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 42,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Metropolitan Life holds 0% or 10,706 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 357,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com reported 119,897 shares. Apis Advisors Ltd has 100,000 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Fosun International stated it has 0.25% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Ameritas Partners holds 0% or 3,345 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Dermira (DERM) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Regeneron Is Still A Deep Value Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.62M shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A holds 108,786 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,748 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has 103,722 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Park Corp Oh holds 1.51% or 486,094 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 119,398 shares. Middleton & Ma invested in 1.76% or 198,344 shares. 273,210 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.36% or 15,047 shares in its portfolio. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Ohio-based Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). One Capital Limited Liability Co reported 8,331 shares stake. Pinnacle Advisory Grp holds 0.03% or 6,692 shares. Blue Chip Partners owns 220,556 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 11,000 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Winners named for the Verizon 5G NFL Mobile Gaming Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.