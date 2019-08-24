As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Saybrook Capital Increased Holding by $495,010; Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stock Value Declined While Reik & Co Boosted Holding

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 106,384 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon, Boingo Wifi Partner To Improve Verizon’s 5G Presence in Phoenix – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sick of the Big 4 Wireless Carriers? There Are Alternatives – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 171,268 shares. Swarthmore Inc reported 10,000 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 180,654 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc owns 56,169 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Vermont-based Maple Capital Incorporated has invested 1.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Korea Inv Corporation owns 3.56M shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Peoples Corporation holds 1.79% or 59,188 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stewart And Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,012 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fred Alger holds 60,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westchester Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pioneer Bancshares N A Or reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ballentine Prtn Ltd Llc owns 22,873 shares. Nottingham Advsrs has 4,985 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horan Advsr Limited Liability reported 64,923 shares stake.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares to 59,012 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,447 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.