As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lifted Stake by $1.13 Billion; Jackson Wealth Management Stake in Universal Display (OLED) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8156.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 19.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20.01 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 242,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 2.12M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 20,260 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $189.27. About 219,868 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 59,229 shares to 534,016 shares, valued at $31.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushing Renaissance Fd (SZC) by 56,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,484 shares, and cut its stake in Tilray Inc (Call).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Takes Aim at AT&T – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 83.01 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Shows Why 2019 Will Be a Big Year for OLED Displays – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Reportedly Producing MicroLED Screen, OLED Stocks Fall – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Did Apple Just Pay Samsung Nearly $700 Million? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SRPT, GLNG, OLED – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.