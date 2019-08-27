As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Regents Of The University Of California Lifted Holding by $922,220; King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $1.96 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 18,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 99,497 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55M, down from 117,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $121.62. About 1.50M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 6.97 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillswick Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 6.81% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 56,169 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. American Int Group Inc accumulated 8.18M shares or 1.84% of the stock. Ruggie Capital reported 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aull And Monroe Mngmt accumulated 73,392 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited stated it has 20,007 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthquest has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,042 shares. Essex owns 1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 55,769 shares. Private Na has 55,492 shares. First Interstate Bancshares owns 12,749 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Company holds 0.76% or 222,000 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman &, a New York-based fund reported 82,298 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “$7 Million in Grants From Texas Instruments Gives Disadvantaged Students a STEM Learning Boost â€“ Press Releases on CSRwire.com – CSRwire.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Mngmt invested in 2,060 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested in 97,614 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 18,479 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 20,788 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Amer & Mngmt invested in 350 shares. Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 34,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.29% or 230,388 shares. Martin Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 2.27M shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,626 shares. Ipswich Mngmt has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 32,414 were accumulated by Colonial Trust Advsr. Ledyard State Bank reported 49,860 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested in 71,145 shares.