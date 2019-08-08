As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Main Street Research Lifted Stake by $421,083; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $20.24 Million

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 2.89M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $187.94. About 4.82M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook after reportedly clashing with other leaders; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is aiming to launch a news section for its Watch platform this summer and is testing different vide; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 22/03/2018 – During an interview with Recode, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his concern about having too much of his own personal ideology influencing Facebook’s rules and regulations; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Tells Zuckerberg That Facebook’s User Agreement ‘Sucks’ (Video); 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 11/04/2018 – GMF: It’s Not Just Facebook: Countering Russia’s Social Media Offensive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,550 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 11.30 million shares. Telos Management Inc has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Asset Grp Lp stated it has 437,733 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Lc holds 1.14% or 73,429 shares. Stevens LP invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bright Rock Mgmt Lc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,050 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altimeter Management Lp owns 3.55 million shares or 20.28% of their US portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Lc accumulated 500,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hanson Doremus has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 55,908 shares. Ativo Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,640 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 422,563 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Antitrust Review, Presidential Election Cloud FAANG Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 24.22 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.