As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Horan Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Davis R M Has Trimmed Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $959,390 as Market Valuation Rose

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 70,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 3.86M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 4,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 379,067 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.70 million, down from 383,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $223.69. About 642,141 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.21% or 166,203 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.79% or 30,000 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.81M shares. Fragasso holds 0.78% or 62,021 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 47,166 shares. Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 4,005 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Heathbridge Management Ltd holds 6.25% or 528,450 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 198,444 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 3.13M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 0.84% or 398,952 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Limited Partnership invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 403,458 were reported by Bokf Na. Bouchey Gru Limited invested in 0.08% or 5,672 shares. 15,139 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M Inc has 2.78% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adelante Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.35% or 243,321 shares. Country Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bkd Wealth Lc owns 3,134 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Business Fincl Services has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 10,798 shares in its portfolio. Charter reported 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Iberiabank Corporation owns 35,474 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP owns 3,793 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 0.03% or 71,882 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 10,068 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.04M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Buckingham Capital stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 63,860 were accumulated by Nomura.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,664 shares to 46,343 shares, valued at $19.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

