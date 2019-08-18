As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased by $2.34 Million Its Position; Intrust Bank Na Has Lifted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $787,485

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 39,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 53,813 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 93,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 2.74 million shares. Beese Fulmer Management Incorporated holds 19,500 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. 4,041 were reported by Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability. 414,823 are held by Korea Investment. 662,325 were accumulated by Axa. Washington Com owns 16,405 shares. Roanoke Asset New York invested in 0.25% or 3,810 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt owns 4,687 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. S&Co Inc accumulated 14,644 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 483,593 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Commerce Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Com holds 17,371 shares. 10,287 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl Corporation. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bsw Wealth Partners stated it has 3,981 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Reasons To Quit – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “As Markets Dive, Tech Stocks Like Apple and IBM Are Seeing the Biggest Selloffs. Hereâ€™s Why – Fortune” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinor Asa Adr by 84,160 shares to 286,262 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 140,219 shares. Oppenheimer And Co invested in 554,113 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 136,066 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Iowa Natl Bank has 61,886 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Management Com invested in 57,038 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6,389 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,461 shares. Dodge And Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tru Of Vermont owns 224,578 shares. Accuvest Global Advsrs holds 0.25% or 7,744 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California Employees Retirement owns 13.58M shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. L And S Inc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 1.94M shares.