As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Holder Capital Management Associates Has Increased Its Stake; Zacks Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.56 Million as Stock Declined

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 4,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 31,245 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 27,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullen Cap Limited Liability Com owns 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 94,185 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Grp invested in 0.28% or 10,226 shares. Towercrest holds 4,614 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability invested in 78,504 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Boston Research & holds 66,936 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Federated Pa has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 6,395 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability owns 9,288 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv holds 1.81% or 126,411 shares in its portfolio. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,535 are owned by Godsey And Gibb Associates. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.17% or 12,749 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 23,080 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 400,000 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,575 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cahill Financial Advsr has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 108,630 shares. Bender Robert And Associate invested in 0.84% or 4,512 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il reported 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,667 shares. Cambridge Trust Communication invested in 0.12% or 5,439 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,130 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.