As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Its Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) by $3.61 Million

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,365 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 11.64M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 82.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 18,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,011 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, down from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $224.26. About 1.82M shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 3,231 shares to 31,662 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY) by 8,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.37 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

