As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lifted Position by $536,900; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Upped Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 6,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 100,123 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 94,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – ACCELERATED INSPECTIONS ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane from makes emergency landing in Cleveland due to broken window; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25 million, up from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s quarterly profit rises 32 pct; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,130 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,587 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.