As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increased Holding by $4.87 Million; Teton Advisors Increases Stake in Digi Intl Com (DGII)

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Digi Intl Inc Com (DGII) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 31,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.63% . The institutional investor held 116,620 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 84,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 81,867 shares traded. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has declined 3.10% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 04/04/2018 – DIGI INTERNATIONAL SAYS ANNOUNCED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON APRIL 2 UNDER WHICH CO TO ELIMINATE ABOUT 60 EMPLOYMENT POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Digi International Says Restructuring Plan Will Eliminate 60 Jobs; 03/04/2018 – Digi-Me is Proving to Reduce Cost Per Hire and Provides Added Revenue Stream for Employers, Staffing Firms, and RPOs; 26/04/2018 – Digi Intl Sees 3Q Rev $56M-$60M; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 1.63 BLN RGT; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – BOARD DECLARED 1ST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.9 SEN PER SHARE

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Llc invested in 0.66% or 132,856 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). St Germain D J accumulated 1.55% or 240,415 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 19,378 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 17,845 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 1.23% or 5.19 million shares. Advsr Asset has invested 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.59% or 46,104 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc holds 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 68,488 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.99% or 26.19M shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Invest Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 166,203 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And Trust Com invested in 17,160 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,500 shares to 31,770 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,636 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tessco Announces Distribution Agreement with IoT Solutions Leader Digi International – Business Wire” on April 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digi International Unveils Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus Hubs Featuring USB Over IP to Connect Assets Across the Enterprise – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Wireless Infrastructure Developers Set to Rally in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Digi International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DGII) ROE Of 3.5%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold DGII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.73 million shares or 1.26% more from 22.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Pinebridge Invs LP owns 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 49,401 shares. Archon Limited Liability Com reported 68,729 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) for 673,384 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Meeder Asset invested in 8,759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 739 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,360 shares. 115,474 are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Ameriprise Fincl holds 532,969 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 75 shares or 0% of the stock. North Run LP has invested 4.77% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Prns Limited Co holds 0.02% or 22,300 shares.