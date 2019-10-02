As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted by $1.36 Million Its Holding; West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) Position Maintained by A-R-T- Advisors Llc

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 150,880 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62M, up from 127,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 6.49 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 105.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 196,467 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 17,475 shares to 19,228 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,806 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.