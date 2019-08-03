As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Centurylink Investment Management Company Boosted Position; Barnett & Company Maintains Position in Home Depot (HD)

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC) by 91,444 shares to 4,508 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 17,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,543 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F.

