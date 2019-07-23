As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Increased by $3.08 Million Its Position; Global Endowment Management LP Upped Its Position in General Mls (GIS) by $3.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 607.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 75,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 2.21M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 52,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 799,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.29 million, up from 747,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 14.90M shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset holds 12,092 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 7,608 are owned by Condor Capital. Intersect Limited Liability Corporation has 78,591 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd holds 3.93% or 1.49M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd accumulated 215,501 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Willis Inv Counsel has 0.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 98,600 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 8,700 shares. Edmp Incorporated invested 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Finance In owns 21,964 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. 20,116 were accumulated by Yhb Advsrs Inc. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust has 21,216 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.42% or 4.34 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,719 shares to 75,879 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,016 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Mills Inc (GIS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.