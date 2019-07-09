As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Position by $578,835; Exane Derivatives Maintains Holding in Bce (BCE)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Bce (BCE) by 8180.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 167,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,760 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54B, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Bce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 849,110 shares traded or 21.67% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,587 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 12.02 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Harlequin Announces Launch of Harlequin Studios – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Invest Like Kevin O’Leary by Doing This One Thing – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Finally! BCE In Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should BCE (TSX:BCE) Stock Be in Your Self-directed RRSP or TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE: An Undervalued Dividend Growth Story With A 5.6% Yield And 14% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 766 shares to 5,256 shares, valued at $223.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,402 shares, and cut its stake in At And T (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, General Electric and Ventas – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 20 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon expands support of Veterans with unlimited access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video telehealth service – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 9,346 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,935 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru National Bank & Trust has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,216 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Inc reported 46,104 shares. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 3.05 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 275,446 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 24,261 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 39.55M shares stake. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc has invested 1.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bonness stated it has 36,887 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. 28,321 are owned by Ipswich Investment Management. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 234,404 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Essex Mngmt Ltd stated it has 36,240 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 12.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.