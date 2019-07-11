As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowered Holding; As Gentex (GNTX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 799,518 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.24 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VLVLY vs. GNTX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gentex Needs More Top Line Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. 24,000 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H. Ryan Scott P bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of stock or 120 shares. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. On Friday, June 28 the insider Boehm Neil bought $314.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 297,808 shares. Hightower Limited Liability owns 18,662 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 826,995 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp invested in 35,909 shares. 3,200 were reported by Amer Research Mgmt Com. Piedmont Advisors invested in 0.02% or 19,884 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh holds 0.85% or 39,700 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 41,213 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability owns 19,030 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Northstar Inv Limited Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 188,683 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 9,818 shares. 12,000 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.31 million shares. Asset Inc reported 102,681 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.94B for 11.88 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares to 52,050 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,245 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient owns 20,363 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Company holds 235,442 shares. Hartline Invest Corp invested in 10,467 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Garde Capital Inc invested in 0.07% or 6,899 shares. Fruth Inv reported 0.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Shoker Investment Counsel stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 7.26M shares. David R Rahn And Associate accumulated 56,555 shares. Kidder Stephen W owns 4,266 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 1.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Carderock Mngmt Inc has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Btr Mngmt reported 32,042 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 90,902 shares stake. Stephens Ar holds 516,378 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.