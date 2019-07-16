As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Upped Its Position; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Price Declined, Cypress Funds Lifted Position by $1.46 Million

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 1.41M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 156.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 25,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,699 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 16,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 11.38M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc stated it has 13,789 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Company reported 3.54% stake. Interocean Cap Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 11,717 shares. 260,273 were accumulated by American National Ins Tx. Excalibur stated it has 5.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security Natl Trust holds 70,590 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Incorporated New York reported 322,016 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 188,850 shares. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Tru has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 504 shares. Wheatland Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,224 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt has 2.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 0.77% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vaughan Nelson LP reported 25,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company reported 0.08% stake. 2,292 were accumulated by Vident Advisory Ltd Liability. Ntv Asset Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 1,367 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.47% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Everett Harris & Ca has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jacobs & Ca owns 7,743 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Natixis has 23,133 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 165,663 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 1.13% or 90,514 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 5,237 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group owns 1,886 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 7,300 are held by Mogy Joel R Counsel. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 0.02% or 807 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares with value of $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was made by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

