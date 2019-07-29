As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Community Bank Of Raymore Increased Position; As Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Market Value Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Increased Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 5.88M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 357,305 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 25,000 shares to 89,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,308 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan Custody and Trust Assets – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 01 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment Advisors holds 21,956 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 13,764 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Eagle Asset Management reported 48,732 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 31,257 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 348,857 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,902 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru has 560,932 shares. 10,143 were reported by East Coast Asset Management Ltd. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 6,681 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,015 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested in 8,740 shares or 0.07% of the stock.