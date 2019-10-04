As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Increased Its Stake; Hollencrest Securities Holds Stake in Chevron (CVX)

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 24,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 235,203 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.44 million, up from 210,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.58. About 4.44M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 5,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $112.78. About 1.94 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,722 shares to 10,886 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,861 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Invt Grade Bond (LQD).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.