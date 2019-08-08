As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Usa Financial Portformulas Upped Its Position by $390,698; Hartford Financial Management Has Lowered Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Shares Rose

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 6,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 97,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 90,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $164.47. About 1.62M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table)

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85 million and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 25,303 shares to 15,210 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec has 8,878 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management holds 137,773 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). King Luther Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 250,650 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 44,316 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors invested in 0.25% or 103,526 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc reported 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 51,022 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc reported 7,797 shares stake. Advisor holds 121,073 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Associated Banc has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 179,346 shares. Leavell Inv Management invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3.79M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Lta owns 44,636 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.42% or 9.38 million shares. Maple Cap Mngmt stated it has 8,051 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 82,812 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 13,209 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,696 shares. The New York-based Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Greenleaf Trust owns 7,758 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chem Bank & Trust reported 80,281 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.44% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 0.13% or 7,467 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 0.19% or 1,734 shares. Fil holds 152,119 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 7,990 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc.