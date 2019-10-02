As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Spinnaker Trust Raised by $810,369 Its Holding; As Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Capital Planning Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 14,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 33,595 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, up from 19,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 6.70 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 80.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The hedge fund held 1,837 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 9,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 182,410 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $340.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ENZL) by 12,303 shares to 76,218 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 41,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $137.23 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Svcs reported 99 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited invested in 0.06% or 905,625 shares. 7,062 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Swiss Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 274,756 shares. Franklin Resource holds 24,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Management holds 27,302 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 11,299 shares. 314,828 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. Bowen Hanes And Inc owns 323,866 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mgmt reported 6,720 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Ltd has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,945 shares to 37,461 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,269 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).