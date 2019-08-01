As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Celgene (CELG) Holder Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 103,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.55 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 3.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – JUNO THERAPEUTICS CO-FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 23.40 million shares traded or 78.89% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,447 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corporation, a Indiana-based fund reported 100,283 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bell National Bank owns 33,345 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 275,446 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tdam Usa Inc holds 314,819 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.82% stake. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,474 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 268,006 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Invest Gru Ltd Company stated it has 3.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company holds 0.52% or 143,561 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 31,236 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Lc stated it has 1.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 60 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Berkley W R Corporation owns 157,666 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 100,000 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $200.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc. by 387,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).