As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Regents Of The University Of California Has Lowered Position; Qs Investors Position in Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 97.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 52,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96,000, down from 53,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 925,865 shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 19/03/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | corvocet biopsy system | K180450 | 03/12/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 410,899 shares to 479,958 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 57,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

