As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Liberty Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Strategic Financial Services Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 215,832 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 549,035 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 13,100 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 4,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association accumulated 171,124 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 311,947 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 4,020 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. 24,342 are owned by Fil Limited. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Scotia Cap holds 12,805 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 30,038 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Investment Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Va accumulated 195,971 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of stock. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia holds 2.95% or 566,274 shares. Schafer Cullen Management holds 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 358,164 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) reported 23,083 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 0.9% or 21,809 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 10 holds 7.7% or 605,994 shares. Argi Ltd has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 56,772 shares. Acropolis Inv Management Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ims Capital Mgmt holds 1.09% or 22,540 shares. Bartlett And Llc has invested 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 23,771 were accumulated by Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability Com. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sonata Capital invested in 10,660 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Parametric Port Ltd Liability has invested 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

