As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Liberty Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Commvault Systems (CVLT) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $496,000 as Stock Declined

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.61% . The institutional investor held 224,529 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.54M, up from 216,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commvault Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 199,686 shares traded. Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has declined 27.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLT News: 02/04/2018 – Elliott Takes Stake in CommVault: 13D Filing; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT TARGETS CUT OF ABOURT 4% OF JOBS; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT: ELLIOTT TO WITHDRAWING THEIR DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/04/2018 – Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – COMMVAULT ISSUES RESPONSE ON ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT; 02/04/2018 – CNBC: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Commvault faces proxy battle with activist hedge fund Elliott Management; 01/05/2018 – CommVault Systems: Bd to Form CEO Search Committee, Retain Leading Executive Search Firm to Assist in Leadership Succession; 01/05/2018 – COMMVAULT BOARD TO FORM CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT – ELLIOTT, COMMVAULT SHOULD DISCUSS PLANS INCLUDING REVIEW OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD ADDITIONS, OPERATIONAL GOALS

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT

More notable recent Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commvault Systems (CVLT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Commvault To Webcast Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Commvault Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVLT) ROE Of 1.5% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 192,350 shares to 251,333 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 14,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,825 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CVLT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.30 million shares or 1.03% less from 37.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) for 303,736 shares. Eagle Asset Management accumulated 275,816 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). First Mercantile reported 2,251 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 18,759 are held by Stevens Cap Mngmt L P. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 13,729 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 60 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 87,957 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Management has invested 0% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Smith Asset Management Gp LP holds 0.03% or 13,271 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Com owns 4,933 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 40,631 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.09% in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT). Geode Cap Ltd accumulated 550,707 shares.