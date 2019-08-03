As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Usca Ria Has Decreased Its Position by $3.50 Million; Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) as Share Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 75.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 115,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 37,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 152,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 710,110 shares traded or 1.36% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 59,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,315 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 129,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl stated it has 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 769,270 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 4.36 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.72% stake. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co has 6,175 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Curbstone Financial Corporation stated it has 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.13% or 18,005 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 6,461 shares. Boys Arnold has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Concorde Asset Ltd Llc owns 3,696 shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A owns 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,213 shares. Ssi Inv has 11,928 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 165,694 shares. Central National Bank Co has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Viking Fund Limited Liability Corporation, North Dakota-based fund reported 97,000 shares.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 41,728 shares to 82,606 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 55,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 40.51% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.79 per share. SERV’s profit will be $63.90M for 27.86 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.42% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 117,471 shares to 123,708 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 359,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).