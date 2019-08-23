As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Decreased Its Holding by $477,900; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Valuation Declined While Lionstone Capital Management Cut Position

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11 million, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 665,049 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 5.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 5 Stocks to Buy That Could Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” published on November 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Advance Auto Parts raised FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore After Wednesday’s Sell-Off – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Smashed the Market in 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 13, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.