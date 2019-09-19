As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Pfizer (PFE) Holding

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 159,175 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.09 million, down from 179,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 3.32M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1339.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, up from 775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of auction to buy $20bn Pfizer business; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 30,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has 19,072 shares. Elm Advsr Lc accumulated 3,881 shares. 37,337 were reported by West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company. California-based Lourd Cap Llc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grimes And Incorporated reported 70,789 shares stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 35,430 shares. Wade G W reported 0.24% stake. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 81,311 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,536 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa invested in 1.63% or 265,723 shares. 6,061 were accumulated by Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 32,701 shares. 53,570 are owned by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Cape Ann National Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,906 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 94,745 are owned by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Whitnell reported 10,307 shares. Sandler Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 1,249 shares. Burney owns 0.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 201,089 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 398,190 shares stake. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 11,744 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gp holds 0.12% or 9,049 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.73% or 791,784 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management invested in 0.04% or 60,708 shares. Amer Group Inc has invested 1.82% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dumont And Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 15,984 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Loews Corporation holds 20,579 shares. Park National Corporation Oh owns 252,546 shares.