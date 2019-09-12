As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Crow Point Partners Upped Holding; Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Holder Ionic Capital Management Decreased Position by $1.58 Million

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 1.38 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 100,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 600,775 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 6.46M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America invested in 0% or 537 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1,429 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 782,848 shares. Castine Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 207,176 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) accumulated 595 shares. Ci invested in 46,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 73,762 shares. Rampart Management Communications Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 90,689 shares. Lsv Asset owns 5.15 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab has 602,806 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 6,527 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SunTrust (STI) Rewards Shareholders With 12% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 24,546 shares to 35,256 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Put) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $195.06M for 10.25 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,600 shares to 5,258 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 95,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,750 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).