As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Clear Harbor Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $541,728; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 274,865 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.10 million, up from 269,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $90.19. About 1.67 million shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 9,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 6,204 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 15,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 9.02M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 54,768 shares to 603,961 shares, valued at $104.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 260,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,181 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,313 activity. OATES JOSEPH P had bought 6 shares worth $524. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $796 were bought by de la Bastide Lore on Sunday, June 30. Another trade for 23 shares valued at $2,009 was bought by Muccilo Robert. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $85. Sanchez Robert bought 27 shares worth $2,329.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 22,152 shares to 80,429 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blue Cap Reins Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 151,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.