As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Ccm Investment Advisers Has Boosted Stake; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Lone Pine Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 28.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 185,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 466,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $883.40 million, down from 651,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes – Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 1330.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 163,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 175,548 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 12,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc by 1.46M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $451.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 3.19M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $594.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,844 shares to 131,746 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 23,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,244 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

