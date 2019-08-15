As Verizon Communications Common (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Country Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; Waters (WAT) Position Upped by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Common (VZ) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 29,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 462,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.32 million, down from 491,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99M shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 556,669 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 19/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.19, REV VIEW $2.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Common (NYSE:V) by 43,828 shares to 252,764 shares, valued at $39.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 69,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

