As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Lowered Stake by $975,801; Hahn Capital Management Increases Stake in Emcor Group (EQIX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 16,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 68,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Emcor Group (EQIX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 739 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,361 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07B, up from 65,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emcor Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares to 24,584 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jeld (NYSE:KEYS) by 100,038 shares to 488,974 shares, valued at $42.64 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,498 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:ROP).

