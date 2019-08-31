As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Appleton Partners Increased Stake; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Stake by $233.32 Million

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,768 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 93,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 billion, down from 13.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Ltd Liability Co holds 10,294 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 329,798 shares. Bartlett Comm Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability has 2,444 shares. Hartline Invest Corp accumulated 0.31% or 10,713 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% or 22,411 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 112,000 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt owns 3,560 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Central Corporation stated it has 180,000 shares. 1.01M were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Eaton Vance holds 2.64 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Stockton invested 1.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 410 shares. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 14,100 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 50,793 shares to 797,821 shares, valued at $35.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 96,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 16,167 shares to 45,289 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,726 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

