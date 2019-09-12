As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shares Declined, Sawgrass Asset Management Raised by $8.18 Million Its Holding; Ehealth (EHTH) Share Price Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Decreased by $24.74 Million Its Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 583,396 shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 143,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 796,227 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.49M, up from 652,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 4.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. On Tuesday, September 3 Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.