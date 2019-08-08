As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Value Declined, Sawgrass Asset Management Has Cut Position by $461,380; First Bancorp P R Com (FBP) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Its Position by $1.24 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in First Bancorp P R Com (FBP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 112,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.95M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp P R Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 55,598 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp. Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 16/04/2018 – First BanCorp to Announce 1Q 2018 Results on April 27, 2018; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 652,765 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60M, down from 660,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 904,869 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Art Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 251,789 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 111,146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hillsdale Mgmt owns 0.27% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 264,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 73,225 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Alps, a Colorado-based fund reported 45,712 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 8.18M shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 2,114 shares. Aperio Limited Co owns 235,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 66,167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Sageworth has invested 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennymac Financial Services by 29,808 shares to 40,092 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,796 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Delaware-based Lau Assoc Limited has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 188,850 shares. Verus Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scotia Capital invested in 528,503 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 113,724 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc accumulated 152,020 shares. Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Appleton Prns Ma accumulated 98,768 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs reported 204,076 shares. Somerset Trust Co holds 12,092 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Lc reported 91,163 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8,394 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt accumulated 141,382 shares or 0.7% of the stock.