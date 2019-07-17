As Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Logan Capital Management Boosted Its Stake; Xilinx (XLNX) Share Value Declined While Great Lakes Advisors Has Raised Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 52.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 42,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,010 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 82,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.75M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 12,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 98,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.23. About 2.03M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 25,463 shares. J Goldman & LP reported 1,861 shares stake. Fdx Inc reported 0.01% stake. E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 2,900 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 211,493 shares. 5,498 are held by Stephens Ar. The Illinois-based Grp One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 49,252 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Element Mgmt Llc has 0.27% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 69,877 shares. Cambridge holds 215,076 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 21,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 825 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd reported 6,902 shares. Prospector Prns Lc holds 39,650 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability accumulated 14,000 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,319 shares to 17,354 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard 500 Index Admir (VFIAX) by 12,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,343 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Family Value Ad (SWVXX) by 1.11M shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 18,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,888 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).